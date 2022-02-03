Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

