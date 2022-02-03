Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,506 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,557 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

