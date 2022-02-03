Madison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average is $250.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.