Madison Wealth Management Has $19.74 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 4.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $381,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

