Madison Wealth Management Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.