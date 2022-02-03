Madison Wealth Management Invests $812,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

NYSE:D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

