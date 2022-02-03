Madison Wealth Management Purchases 145 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.