Madison Wealth Management Purchases 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $359.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.45. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.