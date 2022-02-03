Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

