Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $854.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

