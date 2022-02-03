Makena Capital Management LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 125,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 351,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $140,762,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $479.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.24. The stock has a market cap of $451.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

