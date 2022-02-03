Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.29 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,294,000. Smartsheet comprises approximately 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

