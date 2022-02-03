Makena Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 324.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.