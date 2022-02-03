Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,385,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 1,643,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNKKQ opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $507.20 million for the quarter.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

