Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.29. 2,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

