ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 384,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,026. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

