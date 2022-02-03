Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.