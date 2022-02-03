Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE:MFC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,351. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$51.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last three months.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.