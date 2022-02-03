Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.6 days.

Shares of MAPIF stock remained flat at $$1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

