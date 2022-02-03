Mark Crawford Acquires 973 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34).
LON TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.68) on Thursday. Team17 Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 752.11.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.