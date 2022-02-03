Mark Crawford Acquires 973 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team17 Group alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.68) on Thursday. Team17 Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 752.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.38).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.