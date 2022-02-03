Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $31.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,260.18. 66,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a one year low of $1,050.02 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Markel stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

