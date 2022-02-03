Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.50. Marqeta shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 29,254 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.