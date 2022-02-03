Martingale Asset Management L P Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,115 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

