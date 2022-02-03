Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,606 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $34,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fair Isaac by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $504.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.04 and its 200 day moving average is $431.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

