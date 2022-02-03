Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,397 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $4,095,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

