Maryland Capital Management Buys New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

