Maryland Capital Management Has $654,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

