Maryland Capital Management Increases Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Semtech were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

