Maryland Capital Management Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

