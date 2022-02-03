Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 911 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

