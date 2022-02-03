Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after acquiring an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

