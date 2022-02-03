Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 973 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

