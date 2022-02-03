Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $878,978.33 and $71,371.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.79 or 0.07131435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00073459 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

