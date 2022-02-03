MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.21. 2,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

