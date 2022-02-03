Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 191451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Match Group by 1,119.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

