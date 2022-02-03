Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,971. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

