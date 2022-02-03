Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

