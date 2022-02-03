Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.35

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.35 and last traded at $100.83, with a volume of 2415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

