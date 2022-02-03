Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. Matterport has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

