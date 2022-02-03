Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. Matterport has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.