Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:MMS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,311. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. Maximus has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

