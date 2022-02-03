Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

NYSE MMS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 14,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. Maximus has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

