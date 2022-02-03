MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.45. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

