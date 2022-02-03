mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 35,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.