Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.