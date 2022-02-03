MedicCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,994.93 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 91% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,994.93 and $244.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00028212 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

