Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

IFF opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

