Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

