Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 257,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

