Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $761,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.