Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 11,920 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $26,673,852. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $470.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

